Kuwait Prime Minister Meets With Blackrock Officials

KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday, BlackRock Chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, Chairman & CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, Adebayo Ogunlesi, as well as Global Head of the financial and Strategic Investors Group, Charles Hatami.
Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness' the Prime Minister Diwan, Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, and Head of Kuwait Direct investment Promotion Authority, Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
