Kuwait Prime Minister Meets With Blackrock Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Prime Abdullah Al-Ahmad received at Bayan Palace on Monday, BlackRock Chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, Chairman & CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, Adebayo Ogunlesi, as well as Global Head of the and Strategic Investors Group, Charles Hatami. Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness' the Prime Minister Diwan, Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, and Head of Kuwait Direct Authority, Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) tm

