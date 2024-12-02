One Dead In 14-Car Pileup On Icy Highway In South Korea
(MENAFN- IANS) Anseong, Dec 2 (IANS) One person died and five others were injured after a truck skid on an icy highway in Anseong, about 65 kilometres south of Seoul, on Monday, Police said.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 6 a.m. on National Route 17 after the 1-ton truck lost control and struck a median barrier, crashed into a 3.5-ton truck in the adjacent lane, and set off a series of collisions with 12 other vehicles following from behind, Yonhap news agency reported.
The driver of the 3.5-ton truck, who was in his 60s, was killed, while five others sustained minor injuries.
Police confirmed the driver of the 1-ton truck was not driving under the influence of alcohol.
