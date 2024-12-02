OpenAI CEO expresses optimism around AI support in US under Trump’s presidency

(MENAFN) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed optimism about the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, stating that he believes it will prioritize support for the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Speaking on Fox News, Altman emphasized the importance of building robust infrastructure to ensure that the United States and its allies maintain leadership in AI technology. He highlighted that achieving this would require significant investments in infrastructure, including data centers, advanced semiconductors, and a reliable electricity supply, areas where he believes Trump could excel.



Altman addressed the competitive landscape of AI, particularly with China, underscoring the necessity of US leadership in the field. "We need the best AI infrastructure in the world," he remarked, adding that maintaining a technological edge is critical for national and allied interests. Altman also discussed the importance of legislative measures to regulate AI, acknowledging the need for societal input in determining how AI should be developed and used. He stressed that such decisions should not rest solely with companies like OpenAI but should involve broader societal and governmental dialogue.



OpenAI has emerged as a leading entity in the AI industry, gaining significant attention for its advanced technologies, including ChatGPT. However, the company has faced scrutiny, with calls for regulatory oversight and ethical considerations in AI development. Altman noted that Congress should enact safeguards to ensure AI's responsible use, though he admitted uncertainty about the timing or specifics of such legislation.



Meanwhile, OpenAI's corporate structure has drawn legal challenges, including a recent lawsuit by Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI who has since parted ways with the organization. Musk is reportedly seeking to halt OpenAI’s conversion into a for-profit enterprise, signaling ongoing tensions over the future direction of the AI pioneer. These developments highlight the complex interplay of innovation, regulation, and competition in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

