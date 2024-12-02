Kuwait Crown Prince Hosts Blackrock Executives During Visit To Kuwait
Date
12/2/2024 7:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of the Infrastructure Division at BlackRock, and Charles Hatami, Global Head of financial Investors and Strategists at BlackRock, during their visit to Kuwait.
The meeting was attended by the Director-General of Kuwait Direct investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Mazen Al-Issa.
dss
MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108946077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.