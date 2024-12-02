Kuwait Crown Prince Hosts Blackrock Executives During Visit To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad received on Monday at Bayan Palace Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of the Infrastructure Division at BlackRock, and Charles Hatami, Global Head of Investors and Strategists at BlackRock, during their visit to Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of Kuwait Direct Authority (KDIPA), Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Mazen Al-Issa.

