Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitation To Doha Forum From Qatari PM
12/2/2024 7:09:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received a formal invitation on Monday at Bayan Palace from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, inviting him to participate in the 22nd Doha Forum which will be held from December 7 to 8, 2024.
The invitation was delivered to His Highness the Crown Prince by the Ambassador of Qatar to Kuwait, Ali Bin Abdulla Al-Mahmoud.
The meeting was attended by the Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Mazen Al-Issa.
