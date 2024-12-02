Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitation To Doha Forum From Qatari PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad received a formal invitation on Monday at Bayan Palace from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, inviting him to participate in the 22nd Doha Forum which will be held from December 7 to 8, 2024.

The invitation was delivered to His Highness the Crown Prince by the Ambassador of Qatar to Kuwait, Ali Bin Abdulla Al-Mahmoud.

The meeting was attended by the Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Mazen Al-Issa.

