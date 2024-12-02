Turkey’s shipments reach USD22.3B in November

(MENAFN) Turkey’s shipments in November totaled USD22.3 billion, a drop pf 3.1 percent from the previous year, based on preliminary Trade Ministry expectations on Monday.



However, Turkish imports, surged 2.4 percent at a yearly speed to USD29.7 billion.



This broadened the nation’s international trade gap in the same month by 23.3 percent to USD7.4 billion.



Germany, which is Turkey’s main export market, obtained USD1.7 billion worth of Turkish products in the previous month, followed by the US with USD1.47 billion, and the UK with USD1.3 million.



On the other hand, Russia was the major source of Turkish imports with USD3.7 billion, followed by China with USD3.6 billion and Germany with USD2.3 billion.



In the first 11 months of 2024, Turkey’s overseas exports increased 2.5 percent annually to USD238.5 billion whereas its imports declined 6.4 percent to USD311.7 billion.



The nation’s trade deficit decreased 27 percent to USD73.2 billion.

