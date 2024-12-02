Gettransfer Listed Some Of The Most Popular Tourist Destinations For This Winter

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Christmas and New Year are just around the corner. Traditionally, many people try to use this time to travel. But during the holidays, hotels, transport, restaurants and the in general are under enormous pressure. So it is better to make sure you well in advance to avoid spoiling the holiday for yourself and your loved ones.











The most popular winter holiday destinations for this season.

New Year is not an official Turkish holiday, but it is celebrated in major cities and hotels. Turks are sympathetic to the traditions of other nations and believe that the Christmas tree, candles and Santa Claus are common secular symbols of celebration, so streets and buildings are decorated in the spirit of a winter holiday and at midnight the sky is lit up with colourful fireworks. The main celebrations take place in Istanbul.

The Kadikoy district is a great place to take photos, shop and drink hot Turkish coffee. Tourists and locals alike enjoy walking along Istiklal Street, which is traditionally decorated for the holidays. The Galataport and Topane Clock Tower are worth a visit. There are always various fairs organised here, so you are sure to find something interesting for the New Year, as well as close to the Zorlu Centre, where you can choose gifts and souvenirs. And, of course, you can't miss the midnight fireworks over the Bosphorus.

If you want to experience an unforgettable Christmas atmosphere, head to Barcelona. At Christmas, the city looks very elegant and sparkles with lights. There are fairs and festive competitions.

And you can celebrate the New Year in the Plaza de España. Every year, on 31 December, a magical extravaganza of light, fire and water takes place here. Pyrotechnics, music, enchanting fountain dances and performances all come together in a show watched by tens of thousands of Catalans and tourists from all over the world. The famous Spanish New Year tradition is to eat twelve grapes at midnight and make 12 wishes.

Christmas can be found in small towns that turn into one big holiday at the end of December. Take Branson, Missouri, for example, where there are parades and a Christmas festival. Or Leavenworth, Washington – the town looks like a fairytale with bright decorations and magical heroes on the streets.

If you want to feel like you are in a Hollywood film, head to New York's Times Square on 31 December. The whole world knows that one minute before the New Year, a big ball is thrown from a height of 23 metres. Its flight to the ground takes a whole minute. The last 10 seconds of its fall are counted by the spectators gathered in the square.

There will be palm trees and the sea instead of a Christmas tree and snow. A combination of spectacular fireworks, glittering parties, sumptuous dinners and family gatherings is the way to celebrate the New Year in Dubai.

In the city, you can become a part of the holiday by taking part in various festivals and processions. The malls are the best place to soak up the festive atmosphere. There are also winter sales in Dubai, attracting tourists from all over the world.

You can watch the famous Burj Khalifa fireworks: the crowds watch the countdown during the laser show and dazzling fireworks – it is one of the best ways to celebrate the New Year, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Many people head to Egypt in winter for the warm weather, a nice tan and the magical wildlife of the Red Sea.

The New Year atmosphere is not felt on the streets of the cities, but shopping centres and hotels are decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Hotels usually organise a festive dinner and performances for guests, and fireworks are set off on the beaches at midnight.

You can take original photos on the beach in the scorching sun, dressed in Christmas clothes. And instead of deer, there will be camels nearby.

During Christmas and New Year, the tourism industry goes all out to ensure you have an unforgettable holiday. Plan ahead and book your transfer early to travel stress-free. Wishing you a wonderful celebration!