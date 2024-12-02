BJP Appoints Nirmala Sitharaman, Ex-Gujarat CM As Maharashtra Legislature Party Observers
(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for Maharashtra legislature party meeting.
More details awaited....
