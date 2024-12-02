Hisense Ranks Global No.2 In Q3 2024 High-End TV Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

/PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer and home appliances, is reaping the rewards of its premium TV strategy, ranking second with a third-quarter global high-end TV share of 24% and placing No.1 in China, according to new data from leading international market research institute Counterpoint Research.

In Q3, the overall high-end TV market enjoyed a historic 51% year-on-year shipment volume in the global marketplace. The shipment volume of Mini LED TVs recorded a staggering 102% year-on-year increase, surpassing the shipment volume of OLED TVs. Whilst the shipment volume for OD-LCD TVs also grew by more than 50%, with quarterly shipment volume breaking through 4 million units for the first time.

Hisense leads the way amongst Chinese brands with its successful premium TV strategy, opening the overseas high-end market for high-value Laser TVs with price points in the $3,000-$5,000 range. The Xbox certification announced this year further demonstrates Hisense's technical prowess and competitiveness with its high-end product lines.

Recognized as the World's No.1 in the 100-inch TV market, Hisense has set the trend in large-screen TV's, in delivering ever-richer experiences to consumers. This has included bringing immersive gaming experiences through its cooperation with the groundbreaking "Black Myth: Wukong", becoming the game's official TV partner and delivering customized gaming modes. As a result, between January and September, Hisense's TV sales volume of 100-inch and above across some 20 countries including Japan, Germany, Italy, the UK, France, and Spain, ranked first in the industry.

In addition, Hisense also significantly raised its brand visibility and recognition of its technology and product strength in sponsoring global sporting events such as partnership with FlFA Club World Cup 2025TM. Hisense's AI TV technology enables users to appreciate an unparalleled HD visual feast, whilst delivering content-rich information on the sporting events themselves.

Hisense continues to explore innovation in AI TV technology leadership, supporting personalized content and intelligence-based interactions, leading the pursuit of new trends in its ambition to forge the future of smart home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

