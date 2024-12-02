Exito’S Devops Summit 2024: Manoeuvring Through Low-Code/No-Code Trend And Future Of Devops. Physical Conference On December 5Th In Shangri-La Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai , UAE, 2nd December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In Dubai, institutions are increasingly adopting LCNC platforms for improved customer experience and operational efficiency. One typical example of this is the introduction of a self-service portal by a major that simplified loan applications and management. This change has greatly expanded the speed with which a loan can be processed and ensured compliance with various regulations requiring that a bank verify its customers' identities. It testifies to the usefulness of LCNC tools in enabling fast development and roll-out of customer-centric solutions.







Additionally, one of the main financial institutions in the UAE and other regulators are prompting the financial institutions to embrace these technologies. The aim is to stimulate a smooth adoption while easing any risks associated with new innovations. As a result, this is the direction towards which entrance LCNC technology would eventually take banks as changing institutions to align with ever-evolving customer needs and improvement in the quality of service as part of something bigger within the financial industry.

It is noted that banks are now using many hi-tech devices, including artificial intelligence, in their operations, which, in fact, only strengthens the shift in gears toward improving customer interactions and internal workings through innovative solutions, This trend is sharply focused on providing enhanced services and personalized banking, which today's competitive financial environment requires, Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) platforms allow companies to automate their processes and work flows in a short time. Numerous advantages offered by LCNC technologies make them a valuable tool for organizations.

Platforms are changing the way we do DevOps by improving how technologies are used by businesses. Non-technical users can take part in the development process, making it less exclusive. LCNC platforms allow organizations to become more agile and responsive to change through simplifying traditional development approaches. This evolution transforms how code is developed and offers a more flexible approach to understanding the business requirements.

Overview of the event :

The Exito DevOps Summit is the world's premier event that engages leaders and professionals, helping them understand the latest trends, best practices, and more in the DevOps industry. The fifth edition of the event will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai on December 5, 2024. The event focuses on building better collaboration across diverse teams in the workplace and focuses on rapid delivery while focusing on high-performance and security. The event will feature lively discussions and discussions on hot topics such as Infrastructure Management, Cloud Security, and Compliance Automation. The event will provide an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts and professionals to exchange knowledge and network. The global DevOps market is expected to grow from $10.4 billion to $25.5 billion in 2028.

Who will attend ?



Padam Sundar Kafle , Director of Innovation,Aster DM Healthcare.

Vishal Anand , Director of Digital Excellence,Sinyar Hospitality,

Vippon Kumar , IT Director – EMEA,Plaza Premium Group. Dr Yoonus Ahammed , Director FCSO TM Analytics,Standard Chartered Bank.

The event will cover topics like :

The Next Era of DevOps, Exploring the Low code/No Code Phenomenon.

Unlocking Success: Constructing Exceptionally effective Teams.

Fortifying DevOps: Deploying Advanced Security measure within CI/CD Pipelines.

Futuristic DevOps: Driving Innovation with ML & AI for seamless Automation and Proactive Analysis.

Leveraging Cloud Native Solutions for improved Scalability,Resilience and Agility in DevOps Practices.

Continuous delivery 2.0: Orchestrating Advanced Pipelines for Enterprise- Scale Deployments.

For more information on the Exito DevOps Summit

About Exito :

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

