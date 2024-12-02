Ajman Tourism Development Department commences a promotional tour to highlight its tourist attractions in Scandinavian nations

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, December 1, 2024:

Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) kicked off a promotional tour covering Denmark, Sweden and Norway, under the leadership of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department. The tour, which will run until December 7, 2025, is part of the ongoing efforts to promote Ajman internationally and showcase its numerous tourism sites, events and offerings, while highlighting key factors that make the emirate a unique travel destination.

The promotional tour, which also includes visits to the cities of Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, aims to explore various possibilities for future collaborations with representatives of their tourism sector. Through these visits, ATDD seeks to forge constructive agreements and partnerships that will improve cooperation with Scandinavian nations and encourage their citizens to travel to Ajman and explore its tourist destinations and new tourism initiatives, as well as experience the richness of its natural attractions and cultural and historical sites.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “The promotional tour aligns with our objective to boost Ajman’s tourism sector by highlighting the emirate’s resources and unique experiences it provides to visitors from all over the world. Through this visit, we aim to strengthen our partnership with Scandinavian tourism companies, improve the flow of tourists from European markets to the emirate and solidify Ajman’s position on the regional and global tourism map”.

Furthermore, the tour supports ATDD’s efforts to improve Ajman’s appeal in the tourism sector. It provides vast possibilities for developing tourism services, enhancing tourist experiences and hosting collaborative promotional events with target countries. Raising the number of tourists and visitors from Scandinavia is crucial for Ajman, as it can boost the tourism industry’s revenue and visitor numbers, both of which contribute to the sector’s long-term growth.

The Department constantly makes efforts to reinforce Ajman’s position in the tourism sector by conducting promotional tours in several international markets to raise awareness on tourism features and sites in the emirate. The emirate further aims to attract more tourists and visitors, ultimately achieving the ambitious vision of becoming a leading tourist hub across the globe.







