Attacks On Sumy Region: 134 Explosions Recorded In Ten Communities Over 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 1, Russian invaders carried out 70 on border areas of Sumy region, resulting in a total of 134 explosions.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The affected communities include Khotynska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska.

In Krasnopilska community, explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (19 explosions), and mortar shelling (15 explosions) as well as FPV drone strikes (seven explosions) were recorded.

In Bilopilska community, explosive devices were also dropped from UAVs (six explosions), along with an FPV drone strike (one explosion) and mortar shelling (five explosions).

In Myropilska community, enemy forces used artillery (three explosions), damaging a non-residential building.

Seredyno-Budska community experienced FPV drone strikes (six explosions), damaging a private residential building. Additionally, explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (two explosions), and shelling from MLRS and mortars (24 and four explosions, respectively) occurred.

Esmanska community was hit by artillery fire (one explosion) and FPV drone strikes (three explosions).

In Yunakivska community, Russian forces dropped two mines and carried out artillery shelling (11 explosions).

Khotynska community faced MLRS attacks (seven explosions) and a strike by a Lancet-type drone (one explosion), damaging a vehicle.

In Velykopysarivska community, FPV drone strikes (five explosions), artillery shelling (eight explosions), mortar shelling (two explosions), and UAV-dropped explosive devices (two explosions) were reported.

Sveska community suffered artillery shelling (ywo explosions), and Novoslobidska community was hit by an FPV drone (one explosion).

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces dropped a glide bomb on the village of Khotyn in Sumy region, destroying three houses and damaging 10 others.