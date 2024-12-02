Two Russian Kalibr Missile Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 6:00 on December 2, two enemy warships armed with Kalibr missiles are deployed in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Faceboo , as relayed by Ukrinform.

There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov or Mediterranean Sea.

After 1,000 days of full-scale invasion, Russia's naval potential in the Black Sea has been significantly depleted due to highly effective Ukrainian operations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the UN notes rising global grain prices due to renewed Russian attacks on the Ukrainian Black Sea ports.