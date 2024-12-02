War Update: 165 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Ukraine On Dec 1, Nearly 50 In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the front line on December 1, 2024, a total of 165 combat clashes were recorded between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on at 8:00 on Monday, December 2.

Yesterday, Russian forces carried out 18 on the Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropped 25 glide bombs, and deployed 1,635 kamikaze drones. In addition, the enemy carried out 5,079 shelling attacks, including 145 from multiple rocket launchers (MRL).

The Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of Siversk, Petrivka, Kostiantynivka, Panteleimonivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novopustynka, and Ulakly.

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit three clusters of Russian personnel and equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched 10 assaults near Starytsia, Tykhe, Vovchansk, and towards Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were nine Russian attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Hlushkivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched eight attacks, attempting to advance near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Terniv, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three clashes were reported near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted eight attacks near Toretsk and towards Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 33 assault and offensive actions by Russian troops near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, and Chumatske.

In the Kurakhove secto r, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 attacks near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelyzavetivka, and Hannivka.

In the Vremivka secto r, Russian forces carried out 24 offensive actions near Kostiantynopil, Trudove, Velyka Novosilka, Novosilka, Novyi Komar, and Novodarivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian invaders attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions four times but were unsuccessful.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk region , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia sector s, no signs of Russian offensive grouping formation were spotted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russians are using artillery and aviation from their territory to attack Ukrainian settlements.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian military in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 2, 2024, amount to approximately 743,920 personnel, with 1,790 lost on the previous day.