(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By December 2, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have amounted to approximately 743,920 personnel, including 1,790 lost over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,478 (+9) tanks, 19,397 (+28) armored fighting vehicles, 20,953 (+30) artillery systems, 1,253 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,019 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 19,886 (+83) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,852 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 30,606 (+99) automotive vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,619 (+0) special equipment.

These figures are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November 2024, the Russian forces experienced its highest number of irrecoverable and sanitary losses in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 45,720 soldiers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of more than three motorized infantry divisions of the Russian ground forces.