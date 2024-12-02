45Th GCC Summit Final Communique Calls For Stopping War Crimes In Gaza, Ending Occupation Of Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) have underscored the urgent and serious challenges facing the region, particularly the Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank, and the occupation's violations in Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The Kuwait communique, issued at the conclusion of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council held in Kuwait yesterday, stated that, based on the noble goals upon which the GCC was founded in 1981, primarily supporting just Arab and Islamic causes, the council demanded an end to killings, collective punishment in Gaza, displacement of residents, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, and places of worship, in clear violation of international and humanitarian law.

The council demanded intervention to protect civilians, halt the war, and oversee serious negotiations to achieve sustainable solutions. It reaffirmed its unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, calling for an end to the occupation and supporting the Palestinian people's sovereignty over all territories occupied since June 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring refugees' rights in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions.

The leaders welcomed the resolutions of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2024, to enhance international efforts to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting, comprehensive peace through the implementation of the two-state solution as outlined in the Arab Peace Initiative and the efforts in mobilizing support for the recognition of the State of Palestine and leading the international coalition to implement the two-state solution. They also commended the State of Qatar's efforts in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the exchange of detainees.

The GCC leaders condemned the continued Israeli aggression in Lebanon and warned against its continuation and the expansion of conflict, which could have severe consequences for regional populations and international peace and security.

The Supreme Council welcomed the temporary ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, hoping it would be a step towards ending the war, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, allowing displaced persons to return home.

Gulf leaders expressed full solidarity with the Lebanese people, recalling Kuwait's efforts and the GCC initiative on Lebanon. They urged Lebanese people to prioritize national interests and affirm the political process for resolving internal conflicts, enhancing Lebanon's historic role in maintaining Arab national security, culture, and strong fraternal relations with GCC states.

The leaders also welcomed ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman with all Yemeni parties to revive the political process.

They reaffirmed the GCC's commitment to peaceful resolutions of regional and international disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

By respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, and political independence of states, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, and refraining from the use of force or threats.

Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, praised the growing role of the GCC countries in addressing political, security, and economic challenges in this region and beyond, and their contribution to resolving issues that threaten peace, security and stability, and enhancing international dialogue and communication between peoples and fruitful strategic partnerships with other countries and groups.

The GCC leaders directed to intensify efforts to consolidate this role and enhance the region's position as an international center for business and economy, and to continue efforts aimed at sustainable economic diversification, achieving stability in energy markets, and successfully dealing with climate change.

The leaders voiced their keenness for the GCC countries to continue to empower Gulf women in all fields and to enhance the fundamental role of youth in the GCC countries and the importance of the role of universities, research centers, thinkers, and opinion leaders in preserving the Gulf identity and heritage, authentic Arab culture, the system of lofty Islamic values and principles of good governance, stressing the role of the GCC institutions in achieving these goals.

The GCC leaders stressed the strategic importance of the digital economy as a key pillar supporting the future of development in the region. They also emphasized that the digital economy represents a historic opportunity to enhance economic growth and achieve integration among the GCC countries.

The GCC leaders also praised the advanced and flexible digital infrastructure of the GCC countries, considering it a fundamental factor supporting digital economic ambitions.

The leaders pointed to the importance of strategic investments in information technology fields such as artificial intelligence, big data analysis, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, indicating that these technologies and investments have put the GCC countries in a leading position that enables them to benefit from the global digital transformation process, with a focus on developing innovative applications in the fields of renewable energy, healthcare, education, transportation, and financial services.

They stressed the need to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries to develop joint digital strategies that contribute to achieving digital integration between their economies, including facilitating e-commerce, developing digital payment systems, and supporting cybersecurity.