GANHRI Bureau Meeting Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) concluded its Bureau meeting which was presided over by GANHRI Chairperson H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, who is also Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee.

Comprising 16 members representing four regional networks, the Bureau serves as GANHRI's executive committee and is responsible for implementing the General Assembly's resolutions, developing organisational policies, and overseeing the organisation's programmes and finance.

“The Bureau meeting is an essential moment to assess our progress, discuss challenges, and determine the best ways to strengthen NHRIs worldwide,” said Al Attiyah.“This work is critical to advancing human rights globally, and our collective strength as a Global Alliance makes it possible.”

The meeting brought together members of the Bureau including the Chairperson, Secretary, and Regional Chairpersons along with representatives of the GANHRI Head Office, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Participants discussed strategies to support, protect, and strengthen National Human Rights Institutions, including building compliance with the UN Paris Principles, and amplifying their voices on the global stages.

Moreover, these discussions aimed to identify a clear path for supporting their work and fostering enhanced collaboration and knowledge exchange among stakeholders.