Azerbaijan Judo Championship Gathers Over 300 Athletes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Judo Championship has taken place in Baku Sports Palace, bringing together over 300 judokas from various parts of the country, Azernews reports.

Co-organized jointly by the of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), the championship featured both men's and women's competitions.

Seven teams competed in the women's category and nine teams in the men's category for the championship trophy.

In the women's competition, seven teams took part in five weight categories: 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, and +70 kg. In a thrilling final, Neftchi defeated Shusha with a score of 3:2, winning the gold medal.

In the men's division, nine teams competed for the title across weight categories of 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and +90 kg. Judo Club 2012 won the final match against Atilla, claiming the championship title.

Winners for individual events were also decided during the tournament's first two days.

The winners were awarded their prizes by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mariana Vasileva, the head of the Ministry's Sports Department, Elnur Mammadov, a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), the President of the Azerbaijan Judo Veterans Association, the chairman and founder of the Judo Club 2012”Public Union, Azer Asgarov, the Vice-President Elnur Mammadli, as well as AJF Executive Vice-President Rashad Rasulov.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.