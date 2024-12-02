Three People Killed, 13 Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Russian Strikes
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 1, 2024, Russian attacks in Kherson region resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to 13 others.
This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Regional Military Administration, on facebook , as relayed by Ukrinform.
According to him, the areas affected by enemy fire and airstrikes included Antonivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Pryozerne, Inzhenerne, Vesele, Zolota Balka, and Kherson.
Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.
Twelve private homes, buses, and a private vehicle were damaged.
As a result of Russian aggression, three people were killed, and 13 were wounded, Prokudin emphasized.
