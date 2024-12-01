KOICA, NTA Host Seminar Celebrating Capacity Building Training For Egyptian Civil Servants

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the official development assistance agency of the Republic of Korea, and the Egyptian National Training Academy (NTA) jointly organized a Knowledge Sharing to celebrate the conclusion of a three-year capacity-building programme in Korea. Titled“Capacity Development Programme for Civil Servants at the National Training Academy of Egypt (2022-2024)”, the event took place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cairo, underscoring the strong partnership between Korea and Egypt.

Distinguished attendees included Ambassador Kim Yonghyon, the Korean Ambassador to Cairo; Kim Jinyoung, KOICA's Country Director; Rascha Ragheb, NTA Executive Director; and Hamdy Hakim, representing Ambassador Ahmed Farid, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Cultural Affairs.

The capacity building programme, conducted under KOICA's Capacity Improvement & Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) fellowship initiative in collaboration with NTA, aimed to strengthen NTA's organizational capacity. The programme focused on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among NTA staff, enabling them to address national challenges and develop advanced training materials, particularly in e-learning, to support Egypt's national human resource development goals.

The seminar was attended by officials from the Korean Embassy, Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KOICA Egypt Office, NTA, and programme alumni. Alumni shared their experiences and highlighted how the knowledge gained in Korea has helped enhance public services in Egypt, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in advancing the public sector.

Jinyoung Kim, Country Director of the KOICA Egypt Office, opened the ceremony with a heartfelt address, stating,“Today's seminar is not just a celebration; it is an opportunity to reflect on the valuable insights gained and to share experiences that will further strengthen our cooperation.”

NTA Executive Director Rascha Ragheb expressed her deep appreciation for KOICA's support, saying,“The lessons learned from this project will guide us as we build a more dynamic and forward-thinking organizational culture.”

Ambassador Kim Yonghyon commended the participants for their dedication, stating,“Your commitment throughout this training has been profoundly inspiring. In a rapidly changing world, the skills and insights you have gained are essential for both your personal growth and the advancement of your communities.”

Programme alumni emphasized the transformative impact of their training in South Korea, sharing,“The training not only equipped us with essential skills but also inspired us to challenge ourselves and our surroundings, positioning us as leaders of change within our organizations.” They further noted their action plan focuses on identifying key skills for sustainability, building a structured alumni database, and enhancing training evaluation systems to maximize impact.

Since 1998, the KOICA Egypt Office has enhanced the skills of 1,838 policymakers and officials through its CIAT fellowship programme, with 132 individuals receiving scholarships. In 2024, KOICA trained 60 officials from key Egyptian institutions, selecting five for advanced degrees. CIAT, KOICA's flagship human resource development programme, continues to share Korea's development expertise while promoting sustainable growth and poverty reduction globally.