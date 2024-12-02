Bannu: Mortar Shell Explosion Kills Three Children, One Dead In Music Event Shooting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu – Three young children tragically lost their lives in Sub-Division Wazir when a mortar shell exploded near a religious seminary, a separate incident at a gathering in Township jurisdiction left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the Speentanga Janikhel area, where students from a local madrassa were playing when an unexploded mortar shell suddenly detonated. The blast claimed the lives of three young boys: two brothers, Zeeshan and Wahab, sons of Obaidullah, and another boy, Alamzeb, son of Jahangir.

In a separate incident, a music gathering at a hujra in Bezan Khel turned deadly when a dispute between two groups escalated into gunfire. As a result, Zafran, son of Noor Baqi, was shot dead on the spot, while Shafi-ur-Rehman sustained injuries.

Police officials confirmed that the injured and the deceased were transported to a local hospital, and a case has been registered. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into both incidents.