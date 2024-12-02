Bannu: Mortar Shell Explosion Kills Three Children, One Dead In Music Event Shooting
Date
12/2/2024 2:20:42 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Bannu – Three young children tragically lost their lives in Sub-Division Wazir when a mortar shell exploded near a religious seminary, a separate incident at a music gathering in Township Police jurisdiction left one person dead and another injured.
According to police, the first incident occurred in the Speentanga Janikhel area, where students from a local madrassa were playing when an unexploded mortar shell suddenly detonated. The blast claimed the lives of three young boys: two brothers, Zeeshan and Wahab, sons of Obaidullah, and another boy, Alamzeb, son of Jahangir.
Also Read: Eight Militants Killed in KP Operations, Four in Foiled Attack on Mianwali Police Station
In a separate incident, a music gathering at a hujra in Bezan Khel turned deadly when a dispute between two groups escalated into gunfire. As a result, Zafran, son of Noor Baqi, was shot dead on the spot, while Shafi-ur-Rehman sustained injuries.
Police officials confirmed that the injured and the deceased were transported to a local hospital, and a case has been registered. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into both incidents.
MENAFN02122024000189011041ID1108944974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.