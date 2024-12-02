Over UAH 300,000 Raised For Territorial Defense Fighters At Charity Auction In Ivano-Frankivsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A charity auction in Ivano-Frankivsk raised over UAH

300,000 to support of the 102nd Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced on by doctor and volunteer Svitlana Vintoniuk, as reported by Ukrinform.

"A wonderful charity event took place - the Show 2025 at the Nadiya Hotel. The goal of the evening was to raise funds for the 102nd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the of Ukraine. The grand finale: the charity auction raised UAH

305,000, with additional contributions made to the collection box and bank account afterward," Vintoniuk shared.

The event included a fashion show featuring collections by Ukrainian designers and a charity auction.

The most valuable auction item was the brigade flag of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade, signed by the command and soldiers.

Other auctioned items included a set of battalion patches, artworks, books, and collectible wine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, reconnaissance units received UAH

3.7 million from the sale of a charity postage stamp.