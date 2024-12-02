From Caucasus To Middle East: Tumultuous December On Horizon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
As the year winds down, the geopolitical landscape remains as
dynamic and unpredictable as ever. The past month offered a cascade
of significant developments, setting the stage for an eventful
December. Here's a glimpse of what to expect.
Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations: A Pause, Then
What?
The recently concluded COP29 Climate Conference, held in Baku,
temporarily overshadowed Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations.
Yerevan's decision to condition its participation on the release of
Armenian prisoners detained in Azerbaijan led to a diplomatic
impasse. While Baku dismissed such preconditions, Armenia opted
out, breaking a goodwill chain that began almost a year ago.
Despite this setback, signs point to renewed activity in peace
talks this December. Both sides claim to have agreed on most
aspects of a draft agreement, with lingering disputes centered
around Armenia's Constitution, mutual legal claims, and foreign
interference-especially the controversial EU mission in Armenia.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted at possible
constitutional amendments to remove territorial claims against
Azerbaijan, yet substantive action remains elusive. Instead,
symbolic gestures like the Armenian Constitutional Court's
decisions seem designed more for optics than resolution.
Furthermore, Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to Armenia,
where he provocatively gazed at Azerbaijan's sovereign territory
with binoculars alongside an EU monitoring mission, is
unacceptable. This unexpected and disrespectful act from the leader
of a friendly country has drawn significant protest from Baku.
While we approach the peace agreement process with cautious
optimism, it is evident that achieving a resolution will not be
straightforward.
Georgia's Tug of War
Georgia, which was on the verge of integration into the European
Union, suddenly faced the most tense situation in the South
Caucasus. The government's tightening of control over the country's
political affairs and the adoption of a decision on a Foreign Agent
in May 2024 caused considerable indignation in the European Union.
While Georgia has been the EU's closest ally to date, it is now the
country it wants to squeeze the most.
The West has been trying to lure Georgia into the European Union
with promises of a great future and turning it into its outpost in
the region. However, it was not easy to turn the country into a
complete tool due to millions of grants and huge investments. The
most optimal option to throw the country into turmoil after the
election results was to incite a civil war - where thousands are
taken to the streets in Tbilisi for an uncertain democratic
future.
A group of civil society organizations in Georgia, which have
long been accustomed to ready-made grants, now fear that they will
be deprived of these opportunities. The West, which incites both
NGOs and ordinary citizens to internal conflict in order to achieve
its goals, is watching from the sidelines. As a result, the damage
is done to the country and its citizens.
Middle East gets even more complicated
On November 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement brought a temporary
halt to the 13-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Brokered by multiple nations, including the United States, the deal
requires both sides to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60
days. Though the ceasefire offers hope, its ultimate success may
hinge on broader geopolitical shifts, particularly recognition of
Palestinian statehood by key global players like the U.S., Britain,
and Israel. Such a move would not only mark a historic breakthrough
but also set a new precedent for peace in the region.
Civil War Rekindled
Syria's civil war, largely stagnant in recent years, has
reignited with a rebel coalition seizing Aleppo, the country's
second-largest city. This marks the opposition's first major
territorial gain since 2016, breaking years of stalemate.
With Russian and Syrian airstrikes already targeting rebel
positions, President Bashar al-Assad's government has vowed to
retake Aleppo. However, whether Damascus has the military
capacity-or the backing from allies like Russia-to launch a
successful counteroffensive remains uncertain. Control of Aleppo is
not just a military prize but a strategic linchpin, and its capture
by rebels could reshape the region's balance of power.
Russia-Ukraine War
In Ukraine, the war's third year brings no sign of abating.
Russia's recent use of non-nuclear intermediate-range ballistic
missiles has escalated the conflict, while veiled nuclear threats
persist. The nuclear threat remains a key aspect of the current war
of course. From the outset of the invasion, Putin issued veiled
nuclear threats to discourage foreign intervention, and recent
developments have signaled an even lower threshold for nuclear
weapon use escalation is dangerous, as the use of even limited
nuclear weapons could mark the beginning of a catastrophic and
suicidal escalation that threatens global security. As the war
stretches into its third year, there's little expectation that the
war will be ongoing in 2025 as well. However, if Russia believes
that Trump will ease sanctions or push for a peace settlement on
terms favorable to her, the Kremlin may hold back on a major
escalation in the short term.
Trump's BRICS Challenge
President-elect Donald Trump recently issued a stark warning to
BRICS nations, threatening 100% tariffs should they pursue a new
currency to rival the dollar. Donald Trump's declaration that BRICS
countries would face 100% tariffs if they make any attempt to
create a new currency to replace the dollar has significantly
influenced media discourse. While these remarks supposedly reflect
a protective stance from the United States, aimed at preserving its
global economic dominance, they are likely to backfire. These
comments align with Trump's protectionist policies and his agenda
to bolster the U.S. position in international trade. However, they
are unnecessary and ill-timed. The inherent limitations of BRICS
financial infrastructures, coupled with the deep political and
economic rifts within the group, will ultimately prevent any
serious move to establish a currency that could rival the dollar.
Even Putin has acknowledged these realities in recent
conversations.
Rather than deterring BRICS countries, Trump's aggressive
rhetoric may actually spur them to accelerate their efforts in this
direction. Ironically, Trump's comments could signal a lack of
confidence in the dollar's unassailable dominance, potentially
reshaping global trade dynamics in unexpected ways.
