Christmasland In New Taipei City: Four Must-Visit Zones Full Of Magical Charm Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - Marking its 14th year, the 2024 Christmasland in New Taipei City makes a dazzling spectacle of magic. This year's highlights include a radiant Christmas tree reimagined as a magical angel and a towering eight-story-high LED castle that hosts daily immersive light shows. The event spans four themed lighting zones, each with unique artistic features to captivate visitors. The City of Magic, extending over New Taipei City Plaza, 2nd East Gate Square of Banqiao Railway Station, and South Square of Banqiao Station on the Circular Line, invites visitors into a world of enchanting lights and whimsical wonders.





The Christmas Tree-Turned Magic Angel Interacts with the LED Castle

Magical Paradise at Station Plaza is an immersive fantasy estate featuring Santa's "Happy Train," a dynamic mechanical installation that sparks the imagination. Magical Fairy Tale Kingdom is a magical realm made real at Fuzhong Plaza where every corner is imbued with mysterious enchantments that readily create a delightful and surprising adventure for all. At Wanping Park, Magical Cinema brings together a host of beloved international movie characters-from Transformers to Barbie-to deliver a cinematic feast for fans of all ages.



Christmasland in New Taipei City isn't just about the lights-it's a photogenic spot packed with interactive attractions for family fun. At New Taipei City Plaza, hop on the Magic Spinning Unicorn or float with the Magic Hot-Air Balloon. Over at Banqiao Station Square, ride the radiant Lucky Ferris Wheel or journey through time on the mysterious Fantasy Train. Whether you're snapping photos or enjoying magical moments with loved ones, Christmasland in New Taipei City promises unforgettable memories in a joyful, enchanting atmosphere. Join us and get lost in the magic!













