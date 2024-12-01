Foreign Minister, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Restore Stability In Aleppo, Idlib

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, focusing on the latest developments in Syria, particularly in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

During the call, Sabbagh provided an update on the situation in these regions, highlighting the challenges faced and ongoing efforts to address them, the Jordan News Agency Petra, reported.

Safadi, in response, expressed Jordan's deep concern over the deteriorating situation and reiterated the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty, and stability, condemning any threats to Syria's security.

The minister also underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian crisis, stressing that such a solution must restore peace and stability, ensure the safety of Syria's citizens, and eradicate terrorism.

The two ministers also agreed to maintain regular communication and coordination to support regional stability.

Also on Sunday Safadi on Sunday received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen the relations between their two countries and regional issues, particularly efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and developments in Syria, Petra reported.

The ministers stressed the urgent need for the international community to take immediate and effective steps to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the swift, and comprehensive delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the besieged Strip.

Both ministers expressed concern over recent developments in Syria, reiterating the solidarity of Jordan and Iraq with the Syrian people.

They emphasised the importance of a political resolution to the Syrian crisis that ensures the country's security, stability, and territorial integrity, safeguards its citizens, and eradicates terrorism.

The ministers also pledged to maintain ongoing communication and coordination on regional matters, aiming to enhance cooperation and promote regional security and stability.