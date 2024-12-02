China increases uranium imports from Russia

(MENAFN) Beijing is considered to become the biggest importer of Russian nuclear in 2024, after Moscow’s restriction on enriched uranium shipments to the US in revenge for Washington’s selective regulations.



Through the previous ten months, China has boughtenriched uranium valued at USD849 million from Russia, a 3.2-fold surge compared to the exact same time in the prior year, based on customs figures examined by RIA Novosti. In October only, its imports increased to the double from September, hitting USD216 million.



South Korea has also surged its acquisitions to USD650 million through the same time, becoming the second-biggest importer of nuclear fuel from Russia.



The US, which was Russia’s top client in the previous year, has lowered its acquisitions by roughly a third, bringing in USD574 million worth of Russian nuclear fuel in nine months, declining to third place.

