Another Group Of Idps Leaves For Jabrayil City
12/2/2024 1:09:40 AM
Qabil Ashirov
A group of IDPs, made up of 34 families or 129 people, left the
Garadagh district of Baku for the reconstructed city of Jabrayil,
in accordance to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,
within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return
to the liberated territories.
Azernews Jabrayil residents who returned to
their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by
comprehensive state care. They also expressed their gratitude to
the brave Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who
liberated the lands from invasion, and prayed for mercy to the
martyrs who died on the way.
It is worth noting that currently in Garabakh and East Zangezur,
along with the former internally displaced persons who were
resettled there, those working in the implementation of the
projects in this region, as well as performing their official
duties in the local branches of individual state institutions, have
resumed their activities in health, education, culture, tourism,
industry, About 30,000 people working in energy enterprises live
there.
