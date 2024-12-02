Another Group Of Idps Leaves For Jabrayil City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A group of IDPs, made up of 34 families or 129 people, left the Garadagh district of Baku for the reconstructed city of Jabrayil, in accordance to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories.

Azernews Jabrayil residents who returned to their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care. They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from invasion, and prayed for mercy to the martyrs who died on the way.

It is worth noting that currently in Garabakh and East Zangezur, along with the former internally displaced persons who were resettled there, those working in the implementation of the projects in this region, as well as performing their official duties in the local branches of individual state institutions, have resumed their activities in health, education, culture, tourism, industry, About 30,000 people working in energy enterprises live there.