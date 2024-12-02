UAE, Saudi presidents conduct discussions amid rising Syrian war

(MENAFN) Leader of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan encountered with visiting Saudi Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday to address approaches to avoid further disasters in the Middle East.



Throughout the gathering, both presidents "stressed the importance of fostering Arab cooperation in light of the complex challenges facing the region," UAE's formal news agency released



The gathering occurred amid rising pressures in Syria, where dissident parties are improving into government-controlled regions and took control through towns in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.



Both Gulf nations also emphasized "the need for concerted efforts to maintain regional stability and prevent the region descending into new crises that could threaten its security," it further noted.



On the Palestinian conflict, both leaders highlighted the significance of seeking a just, comprehensive, and permanent peace built on a mutual resolution, guaranteeing steadiness and peace for all.

