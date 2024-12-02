UAE, Saudi presidents conduct discussions amid rising Syrian war
Date
12/2/2024 1:19:13 AM
(MENAFN) Leader of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan encountered with visiting Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday to address approaches to avoid further disasters in the Middle East.
Throughout the gathering, both presidents "stressed the importance of fostering Arab cooperation in light of the complex challenges facing the region," UAE's formal news agency released
The gathering occurred amid rising pressures in Syria, where dissident parties are improving into government-controlled regions and took control through towns in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.
Both Gulf nations also emphasized "the need for concerted efforts to maintain regional stability and prevent the region descending into new crises that could threaten its security," it further noted.
On the Palestinian conflict, both leaders highlighted the significance of seeking a just, comprehensive, and permanent peace built on a mutual resolution, guaranteeing steadiness and peace for all.
MENAFN02122024000045016755ID1108944802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.