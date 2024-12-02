Joe Biden Pardons Hunter: Know 5 Key Facts About US President's Son And Charges Against Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Joe Biden Pardons Hunter: US President Joe Biden said on December 1 that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Hunter was facing sentencing for two criminal cases on gun crime and tax convictions.

The full and unconditional pardon comes after Biden previously said that he would not interfere with the Justice Department's prosecution in his son's cases. However, in a statement on Sunday, the President said his son had been 'singled out' and called his cases 'a miscarriage of justice.'

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Biden said in a statement. It is a 'full and unconditional pardon,' according to a copy of the executive grant of clemency as reported by CNN.

The Presidential pardon means Hunter Biden would not be sentenced for his crimes and that he cannot be sent to prison, which was a possibility.



The official pardon cannot be rescinded by President Biden's successor Donald Trump who takes over in January.

Tax Violations

Tax Violations

Hunter Biden , 54, pleaded guilty in September to nine tax offences related to over $1.4 million in unpaid taxes from income he spent on lavish expenses, including escorts, drugs and cars. The investigation into these charges started in 2018. He became the first child of a serving US president to be convicted in a criminal case.

Hunter's legal team had argued that it was a politically motivated case and that President Biden's son was unfairly targeted by Republicans . Some even alleged that the objective of the case was to damage Joe Biden's presidential campaign.