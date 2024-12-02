Hindu Ekta Manch To Hold Rally Against Atrocities On Minorities In B'desh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) A protest rally will be held on Tuesday in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh by Hindu Ekta Manch under the banner of Sarv Hindu Samaj to condemn the atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally aims to highlight the ongoing violence and seeks collective action to safeguard the rights of the Hindu community.

Prominent religious leaders and citizens have expressed their concerns on social media, calling for solidarity and unity among Hindus worldwide.

Dr Gopal Prasad Khattar, Dharma Acharya, emphasised the urgent need for Hindu unity: "This is time to wake up. If we don't act, we will regret it later. Everyone knows what is happening in Bangladesh and who is responsible for it. I earnestly request all of you to gather on December 3 and join the rally. It is a chance to show the world that Hindus are united. I also appeal to shopkeepers and business owners to close their establishments on this day and participate fully in this cause."

Pandit Tarun Tiwari Bhagvatacharya, Narmadapuram, stressed the importance of raising a collective voice: "The atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh are deeply alarming. To protest against this, we have organised a large rally on Tuesday.

He further mentioned that it is not just a rally but a call to all Hindus to come together and raise their voices against the injustice faced by our community. "I urge everyone to join and make this rally a resounding success," he added.

Mahamandaleshwar Yashodanandan Ji Maharaj highlighted the need for a powerful demonstration. He said, "In our neighbouring country, Bangladesh, extremists are committing horrific acts against those who follow the Hindu religion. This is unacceptable and deeply condemnable. To protest these atrocities, we are organising a large rally in Narmadapuram. I urge everyone to participate and show their support."

"Our voices must be so loud that they resonate across borders and compel Bangladesh to take notice. Let us come together to demonstrate the strength and unity of Sanatan Dharma," he added.

Mahant 1008 Shri Narayan Das Ji Maharaj also appealed to the Hindu community: "I call upon the entire Hindu society to join the rally and raise their voices against these atrocities. Your participation will strengthen our cause and showcase our resolve to stand against injustice."

The rally, being organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, has invited participation from all religious organisations and community members. It is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will serve as a platform for the Hindu community to express its concerns over the deteriorating condition of Hindus in Bangladesh.