Ukrainian Forces Intercept Around 20 Drones Threatening Kyiv City Authorities

Overnight, the Ukrainian defenders detected and downed around 20 enemy drones that posed a potential threat to Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The air raid alarm in the capital lasted four and a half hours. There were numerous drones, entering in waves from various directions," wrote KCMA Chief Serhii Popko.

According to Popko, Ukraine's Defense Forces detected and intercepted enemy UAVs using various methods, ensuring they could not harm Kyiv.

"No damage or casualties occurred in the capital," Popko noted, adding that reports are being updated and clarified.

Earlier, an air raid alert had been declared in Kyiv due to an attack by Russian strike drones. Air defense forces were active in Kyiv region during the attack.