Emirates Environmental Group Concludes 24Th Cycle Of Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) conducted the 24th edition of the annual Pan-Arab Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition from November 25th to 28th, 2024, hosted by the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. The event convened over 534 students for a bilingual (Arabic/English) competition, fostering a forum for the undergraduate students from the region and beyond to articulate environmental concerns and propose viable solutions. The programme, designed in a hybrid format, offered teams the flexibility to engage virtually or in person, successfully enabling the participation of 89 teams from 16 countries representing different regions in MENA and 3 International teams from Turkmenistan, People's Republic of China and India.

EEG's platform serves as a conduit for educating and empowering the younger generation, facilitating their contribution to community and regional sustainable development. The four-day event aimed to facilitate broader participation across multi-faceted environmental challenges, and provided an exceptional educational platform for a wider array of institutions. In this cycle, the participating teams vied for the prestigious rolling trophy across the following diverse subject matters.

Greennovation: Envisioning Cities of Tomorrow Pending Eco-Excursions: Conservation & Sustainable Tourism Harmonised Communities: Leading Climate Conscious Society? Benevolence of Oceans: Comprehending Planetary Security

EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Ms. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, launched the 24th cycle with a powerful message:” Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) established the Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition in the UAE in 2001. Our committed advocate for youth education and empowerment proudly provides a vital platform for young minds to thrive on both regional and global stages. Through the annual Inter College Environmental Public Speaking Competition, we strive to nurture confidence, leadership, creativity & innovation as well as critical thinking in young individuals, empowering them to actively engage with real-world challenges and come up with practical solutions. This programme helps hone their skills and also inspire them to become proactive contributors to a sustainable future, fostering a generation ready to tackle pressing environmental issues with innovation and resilience.”

Expanding on this, Ms. Al Mar'ashi emphasised,“Aligned with the UAE's ongoing commitment to sustainability, 2024 has been named the continuation of the 'Year of Sustainability 2023.' EEG's dedication to environmental education and sustainable practices echoes this national mission, with our public speaking competition serving as a key platform to inspire and develop young leaders in sustainability. EEG is committed to support the creation of a sustainable future that upholds the values of our Founding President, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.” Then she added:“Together, these efforts remind us that meaningful change begins with individuals and communities committed to sustainable practices and shared responsibility. Your participation in the 24th cycle exemplifies this spirit, as each of you contributes to a legacy of environmental stewardship, shaping cities, communities, and ecosystems with compassion and purpose. Through this engagement, yes, you are competing but you are also actively contributing to building a resilient future, setting the stage for a world where sustainability is at the core of our collective vision.”

Nine distinguished bilingual sustainability experts were invited to come on board to adjudicate this special edition of the competition



Eng. Redha H. Salman, Expert, Environment Health & Safety

Dr. Sabih G. Khisaf, Infrastructure Lead Engineer, MENA, Hyperloop TT

Engr. Alaa Salman, Head of Certification Unit, QIMA Dubai

Mr. Moamen Madkour, Senior Operations Geophysicist and RAK Petroleum Authority General Secretary

Eng. Yousef Al Ahmed Raissi, Municipalities Expert, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

Mr. Sina Tabrizi, Chief of Outreach and Events, Office of Director-General, IRENA

Mr. Ashraf Kraidy, Founder and Director General of AKST Consulting Ms. Muna Al Nahdi, Director- Sustainability & Consultancy – Farnek

EEG is proud to announce that the winners of the 24th cycle of Inter College Environmental Public Speaking Competition are:



Topic Winners Day 1: Greennovation: Envisioning Cities of Tomorrow International University for the Humanities and Development, International Economics and Management, International Law and International Relations / Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Day 2: Pending Eco-Excursions: Conservation & Sustainable Tourism Al Yamamah University, College of Business / Al Khobar , KSA Day 3: Harmonised Communities: Leading Climate Conscious Society? Prince Sultan University, Teaching & Learning Centre – Debate Club / Riyadh, KSA Day 4: Benevolence of Oceans: Comprehending Planetary Security University of Sharjah , College of Medicine – Department of Clinical Sciences / Sharjah, UAE

The sought-after overall rolling trophy was bagged by, who cumulatively achieved the highest score across the 4-day competition. This is the third time that Prince Sultan University has scored the Overall Rank, thus, they have received the privilege of taking home the Rolling Trophy to be displayed in their university permanently.

The competition received support from distinguished organisations, including UPS and McDonald's UAE. Abela & Co was the caterer for the event, and Higher College of Technology (Dubai Women's College) was the gracious venue host. The American School of Creative Science, Maliha contributed by providing the emcee and topic summarisers. The competition concluded with a mesmerising song and skit performed by the students from GEMS Westminster School, RAK.

Accredited by the United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, EEG's recent event marked a significant step towards fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, addressing some of the most critical environmental and social priorities of our time. Focused on Goal #2 : Zero Hunger, Goal #3 : Good Health and Well-Being, Goal #6 : Clean Water and Sanitation, Goal #7 : Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal #9 : Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Goal #11 : Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12 : Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13 : Climate Action, Goal #14 : Life Below Water, Goal #15 : Life on Land and Goal #17 : Partnership for the Goals.

The event featured a series of insightful presentations that provided attendees with knowledge and actionable strategies for advancing sustainability. Participants gained valuable insights into building environmental resilience, promoting sustainable urban growth, and supporting community well-being, reaffirming EEG's commitment to a sustainable and thriving future for all.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation in the UAE accredited to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD), and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) programme and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML). EEG is a full Member (voting) of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

