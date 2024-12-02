Lok Sabha Secretary General Gets Fresh One-Year Extension
Date
12/2/2024 1:13:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh has been granted a fresh one-year extension, an official order said.
According to the order, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has extended the tenure of Singh up to November 30, 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, took over as Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020, and his tenure has been extended on earlier occasions too.
ADVERTISEMENT
He retired as chief secretary of Uttarakhand on July 31, 2020, and took over as secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat on September 1, 2020.
He assumed office as Lok Sabha Secretary General three months later after the superannuation of the then incumbent Snehlata Shrivastav.
Read Also
Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Noisy Protests By Opposition Members
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Uproar
A senior civil servant with 34 years of rich and varied administrative experience, Singh has served in the central and state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of economy and governance.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02122024000215011059ID1108944788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.