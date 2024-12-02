Study Shows Long-Term Use Of Antibiotics May Raise Parkinson's Disease Risk

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Long-term exposure to antibiotics may significantly raise the risk of Parkinson's disease, finds a study.

To validate the findings on Asians, researchers from the Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea examined 298,379 people aged 40 years and older who underwent a national examination in 2004-2005.

The findings, published in the Neurology Clinical Practice journal, showed that the risk of Parkinson's was statistically higher (29 per cent higher) in people exposed to antibiotics for more than 121 days, compared to those not exposed to antibiotics.

Further, compared to people exposed to antibiotics for 1-14 days, those exposed to antibiotics for more than 121 days had a 37 per cent higher risk of Parkinson's disease.

“Extended usage of antibiotics was linked to a higher incidence of PD, even after controlling for several risk variables,” said the researchers while calling out for further research to warrant the causation and mechanisms.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that affects movement, causing tremors, stiffness, and balance issues.

In a post on X, Dr. Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad highlighted the role of the gut as the potential reason behind the associations between antibiotics and Parkinson's disease.

“Antibiotic use can alter the gut microbiota. This alteration can last for several years. Antibiotics can alter the gut-brain axis,” Kumar said. He noted that antibiotics could also have neurotoxic effects on the brain.

The neurologist suggested that antibiotics should be used cautiously, given the potential harms of long-term antibiotic exposure.

Another recent study, published in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders, showed that treatment with two or more courses of antifungals raised the risk of Parkinson's disease by 16 per cent.

On the other hand, people who received five or more courses of penicillin antibiotic treatment had an approximately 15 per cent lower risk of developing the disease.