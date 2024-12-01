Secretary-General Of Foreign Affairs, UN Delegation Discuss Intensifying Humanitarian Aid Efforts For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign for Affairs and Expatriates Majed Qatarneh on Sunday received a delegation from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) of UN agencies, led by Director of the Operations and Advocacy Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Edem Wosornu.

Qatarneh stressed the urgent need to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and address the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also highlighted the necessity of Israel's compliance with international law and its adherence to relevant UN resolutions.

Qatarneh and Wosornu also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Qatarneh also commended the efforts of UN humanitarian agencies and reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for humanitarian workers, stressing Jordan's commitment to ensuring the international protection of humanitarian personnel.