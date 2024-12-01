Panama Supports Ukraine At Latin American Summit

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ukraine has asked for Latin America's support in confronting the Russian invasion and moving towards a just peace, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the interparliamentary conference“Ukraine-Latin America and the Caribbean: Cooperation for the Future.” Panama was among the 14 countries represented at the event, underlining its commitment to values ​​and human rights.

During the conference, Daria Zarivna, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, called for regional cooperation on the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, aimed at repatriating nearly 19,000 Ukrainian children taken to Russia in irregular circumstances. Zarivna highlighted the role of Latin American countries, including Panama, as they have experience in post-conflict transitional justice mechanisms.

Zelensky, for his part, urged the participating countries, including Panama, to strengthen economic, technological and educational cooperation with Ukraine. He also highlighted the importance of these alliances to combat Russian disinformation and promote global food security, a particularly sensitive issue in a region like Latin America.

The Ukrainian president thanked several countries for their participation in the Peace Summit in June and stressed that Russia's resistance to adopting plans based on the UN Charter constitutes a global challenge, which also affects stability in Latin America.

Panama, known for its role in international diplomacy and its strategic position as a bridge between continents, could play a key role in these initiatives, both in promoting peace and in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the conflict. Zelensky made it clear that Latin America, including Panama, can be a crucial ally in forcing Russia to accept a fair peace that strengthens borders and the self-determination of states.

