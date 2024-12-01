Schools, Colleges Closed Today In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District Due To Heavy Rainfall
Date
12/1/2024 10:26:59 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Tamil Nadu state Nilgiris district collector has today announced that schools and colleges in the district will remain closed due to heavy rainfall.
District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said a a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the district amid a heavy rains alert.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain in the district today, on December 2.
This is a breaking story, updates are awaited...
MENAFN01122024007365015876ID1108944376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.