Schools, Colleges Closed Today In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District Due To Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Tamil Nadu state Nilgiris district collector has today announced that schools and colleges in the district will remain closed due to heavy rainfall.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said a a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the district amid a heavy rains alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain in the district today, on December 2.





This is a breaking story, updates are awaited...