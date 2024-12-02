Mayor: 166 People Injured In Kharkiv Due To Russian Attacks In Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 166 people, including 1 child, were in November as a result of Russian attacks. One person died.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The situation with shelling in Kharkiv in November remains tense, but there are some positive changes compared to the previous month. The number of air raid alarms decreased to 161 (compared to 196 in October), and 36 real threats were recorded,” the statement said.

Despite this, the enemy continues to use a wide range of weapons. In November, eight different types of weapons were used to strike Kharkiv. This indicates a systematic targeted terror tactic aimed at intimidating civilians.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians conducted a second air strike on Kharkiv, damaging a high-rise building.