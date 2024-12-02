Residential Building Ablaze In Ternopil Following Drone Attack, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A residential building caught fire in Ternopil following an attack by an enemy drone.

This was reported by the Mayor of Ternopil, Serhii Nadal, on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"The enemy has attacked Ternopil with drones again. A residential building is on fire. Emergency services are working on-site," he wrote, promising to provide further details later.

Nadal reminded residents that the air raid alert is still ongoing and urged everyone to remain in safe locations until the all-clear is given.

Chief of the Ternopil Regional State Administration Viacheslav Nehoda stated on Facebook that the attack resulted in one death and several injuries.

"Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, evacuate the residents from the building, and provide them with temporary accommodation," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, a Russian drone attack in Ternopil damaged Ukrenergo infrastructure. The energy facility affected is critical to supplying electricity to nearly the entire region.