Algerian President Calls On African Countries To Show Unity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Disagreement among major powers threatens global peace and security, including in Africa."

Azernews reports that this was told by the President of Algeria, Abdulmajid Tabbun.

"The current world situation is characterized by growing tension and deep transformations that threaten international stability and security. Disagreement between major powers poses a threat to global peace and security, including Africa," he said.

According to him, Africa can no longer accept being at the bottom of the list of international priorities.

"Africa has a desire to unite and make its single strong voice heard on the international stage. A united and determined Africa is more ready than ever to play a major role in world affairs," he emphasised.

The Algerian leader added that African countries should ensure that their voices are taken into account at the UN, especially when decisions are made regarding peace and security.