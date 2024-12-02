Algerian President Calls On African Countries To Show Unity
12/2/2024 12:20:19 AM
"Disagreement among major powers threatens global peace and
security, including in Africa."
Azernews reports that this was told by the President of Algeria,
Abdulmajid Tabbun.
"The current world situation is characterized by growing tension
and deep transformations that threaten international stability and
security. Disagreement between major powers poses a threat to
global peace and security, including Africa," he said.
According to him, Africa can no longer accept being at the
bottom of the list of international priorities.
"Africa has a desire to unite and make its single strong voice
heard on the international stage. A united and determined Africa is
more ready than ever to play a major role in world affairs," he
emphasised.
The Algerian leader added that African countries should ensure
that their voices are taken into account at the UN, especially when
decisions are made regarding peace and security.
