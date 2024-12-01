Momani Urges Arab Media To Spotlight Israeli Aggressions On Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani underscored the pivotal role of Arab in shaping a compelling and media narrative to rally global public opinion in support of the Palestinian cause.

Speaking during a meeting with Arab guests at the Jordan Arab Media Festival on Sunday, hosted by the of Government Communication, Momani called for intensified efforts to spotlight the crimes of the Israeli occupation, its ongoing aggression in Gaza, and escalating tensions in the West Bank.

He also stressed the need for Arab media to expose Israeli violations and its consistent denial of Palestinian rights, which constitute breaches of international law, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Momani reiterated that the Palestinian cause remains Jordan's top priority, expressing pride in the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The minister also highlighted Jordan's leading role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in addressing the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensuring the continuous and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn Strip.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the Palestinian cause at the forefront of Arab discussions on digital platforms to sustain global awareness.

Head of the Higher Committee of the Jordanian Arab Media Festival Amjad Qadi said that this year's festival, themed“Supporting Palestine,” centred its sessions on the suffering of the Palestinian people caused by Israeli aggression in Gaza and violations in the West Bank.

Palestinian General Supervisor of the Official Media Minister Ahmad Assaf commended Jordan's significant efforts, under His Majesty's leadership, in defending Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem through the historic Hashemite custodianship.