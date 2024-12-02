Border Guards Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot Using Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the Steel Border brigade of the Offensive Guard destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in Sumy region using a Mavic drone.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also shared a of the strike, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"On Sumy front, border guards from the Steel Border brigade used a UAV to destroy an enemy bunker stocked with ammunition," the statement said.

The operation was executed with sniper-like precision, and the Mavic drone returned safely, the Border Guard Service noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 742,130 personnel.