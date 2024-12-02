عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgia's MFA Condemns Foreign Countries For Putting Pressure On Diplomats

Georgia's MFA Condemns Foreign Countries For Putting Pressure On Diplomats


12/2/2024 12:20:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian diplomats are under pressure in some foreign countries. This is unacceptable.

Azernews reports that this was noted on the official website of Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemns the pressure on the country's diplomatic service and the call for provocation. Attempts to interfere with the activities of the institutions of the sovereign state are inadmissible," the statement said.

It should be noted that on Saturday (November 30 - Note) the members of the European Parliament adopted a new resolution regarding the situation in Georgia with a majority vote. The document contains calls for the non-recognition of the results of the parliamentary elections held in the country, the holding of a repeat vote and the imposition of sanctions against Georgian politicians.

MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108944693


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search