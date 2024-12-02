Georgia's MFA Condemns Foreign Countries For Putting Pressure On Diplomats

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian diplomats are under pressure in some foreign countries. This is unacceptable.

Azernews reports that this was noted on the official website of Georgia's of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemns the pressure on the country's service and the call for provocation. Attempts to interfere with the activities of the institutions of the sovereign state are inadmissible," the statement said.

It should be noted that on Saturday (November 30 - Note) the members of the European Parliament adopted a new resolution regarding the situation in Georgia with a majority vote. The document contains calls for the non-recognition of the results of the parliamentary elections held in the country, the holding of a repeat vote and the imposition of sanctions against Georgian politicians.