Georgia's MFA Condemns Foreign Countries For Putting Pressure On Diplomats
12/2/2024 12:20:19 AM
Georgian diplomats are under pressure in some foreign countries.
This is unacceptable.
Azernews reports that this was noted on the official website of
Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemns the
pressure on the country's diplomatic service and the call for
provocation. Attempts to interfere with the activities of the
institutions of the sovereign state are inadmissible," the
statement said.
It should be noted that on Saturday (November 30 - Note) the
members of the European Parliament adopted a new resolution
regarding the situation in Georgia with a majority vote. The
document contains calls for the non-recognition of the results of
the parliamentary elections held in the country, the holding of a
repeat vote and the imposition of sanctions against Georgian
politicians.
