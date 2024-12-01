A Little Light Foundation Partners With Musicologie To Offer Music Lesson Scholarships For Cancer And Long-Term Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mary Ann St. Jacques, CEO, A Little Light FoundationPT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Little Light Foundation is excited to announce a partnership with Musicologie that will provide music lesson scholarships for patients battling cancer and those undergoing long-term hospital treatment. This initiative aligns with Philip's vision of delivering direct support and healing therapies to those in need, expanding the foundation's mission to include music therapy.Inspired by his own hospital experiences, Philip developed the idea of A Little Light Foundation during the many weeks he spent in medical care. He found comfort in a small lamp that traveled with him, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in his hospital room. This simple yet significant source of light transformed his environment and motivated him to bring a sense of home to every patient, particularly children, by sharing that same warmth and comfort.Music played a crucial role in Philip's journey. Throughout his treatment, he brought his guitars and amps with him and maintained his lessons with his beloved music teacher, Allessandro, who offered him invaluable support during his hospital stays.In response to increasing requests for musical instruments and lessons from patients in hospitals across the NY/NJ area, A Little Light Foundation recognized an opportunity to meet this unmet need. The partnership with Musicologie, based in Columbus, Ohio, will provide virtual music lessons to patients nationwide.Founded in 2014 by Kay and Joseph Barker, Musicologie aims to foster an inclusive community of music enthusiasts and empower educators to build fulfilling careers. With seven locations and plans for national expansion, Musicologie offers music lessons and champions the importance of music education. The organization seamlessly transitioned to online lessons during the pandemic and developed the innovative Musicologie MethodTM, a teaching approach adaptable for students of all ages, instruments, and skill levels.“The virtual music education model offered by Musicologie aligns beautifully with our vision of music as a therapeutic tool,” said Mary Ann St. Jacques, CEO of A Little Light Foundation.“After our initial discussions, it became evident that this collaboration was meant to be, and the A Little Light Music Scholarship program was born.”“We recognize the isolation many patients experience, and virtual music lessons provide crucial access to a supportive community that would otherwise require in-person attendance,” said Kay Barker, Founder and Chief Education Officer of Musicologie.“Our years of experience with the Musicologie MethodTM enable us to deliver meaningful and therapeutic music lessons, and we are grateful to partner with A Little Light Foundation in this important mission.”Together, A Little Light Foundation and Musicologie will collaborate with hospitals and organizations treating cancer and long-term patients to offer the Music Scholarships and instruments at no cost to recipients.For more information about the A Little Light Foundation Music Scholarship program , please visit A Little Light Foundation.To learn more about Musicologie, visit Musicologielessons.

