French Mps Call On Lecornu To Establish Coalition Of Military Instructors For Ukraine

Five members of the French National Assembly have sent a letter to Sebastien Lecornu, calling for the creation of a European coalition to coordinate the deployment of military instructors to Ukraine.

One of the signatories, MP Frederic Petit, shared the letter on X , according to Ukrinform.

"We support the proposal to create a European coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine. France can now take a leading role in this coalition alongside the British, Polish, Baltic and Scandinavian armies," the letter stated.

The MPs emphasized that such training is needed to help Ukraine defend itself and avoid losing the war.

"At a time when the Russian Federation is deploying thousands of North Korean soldiers to fight against the Ukrainian army, our response must be to increase our direct support for Ukraine -- not by sending soldiers to fight against the Russian army but by sending military instructors to train on Ukrainian soil the soldiers who defend the integrity of their territory and our democratic values," the letter said.

The MPs also called on France and other European countries not to show signs of weakness or allow themselves to be constrained by the Kremlin's so-called red lines.

In addition to Petit, the letter of appeal to Lecornu was signed by MPs Laurent Mazaury, Anna Pic, Constance Le Grip, and Xavier Roseren.

