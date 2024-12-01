(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Beauty brand, COSRX announces the launch of The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch , a dermatologist-tested solution designed to tackle multiple under-eye concerns. Infused with a powerful combination of four multi-functional peptides, these hydrogel patches brighten the under-eye area, smooth fine lines, and enhance skin elasticity, offering a comprehensive approach to rejuvenating the delicate skin around the eyes. Delivering an instant lifting effect, these patches restore a youthful, revitalized appearance with continued use, improving skin tone and texture for a radiant, rejuvenated glow.

COSRX Launches The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch for Youthful Glow

Powerful Ingredients for Visible Results

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is infused with a potent blend of active ingredients:



Peptides : Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 and SH-Polypeptide-121 smooth wrinkles and improve skin elasticity.

Low Molecular Weight Collagen & Adenosine : Firm and lift the under-eye area for a sculpted look.

Five Types of Hyaluronic Acid, Caffeine & Niacinamide: Hydrate, reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles - effective in managing pigmentation. Also, it calms irritation, ensuring the patches are gentle enough for daily use. Vitamin B12: Provides essential nutrients for collagen production and by helping to maintain the skin's natural moisture balance - help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging.

Your Under-Eye Care Simplified

Convenient and effective, The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is the ultimate under-eye treatment. Whether you're tackling puffiness, dullness, dark circles or fine lines, these clinically verified patches offer a luxurious experience for every skincare routine.

With a seamless fit, they deliver active ingredients deeply into the skin while providing an instant cooling sensation. In just 10 minutes, these patches visibly refresh tired eyes-perfect for energizing your morning or winding down after a long day with a soothing, rejuvenating touch.

Beyond under-eye care, they're versatile enough to tackle other areas of concern. Apply them to forehead wrinkles, frown lines, neck lines, or nasolabial folds for targeted care wherever you need it most.

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch retails for $23 and is

now available at COSRX store at Amazon.



About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

