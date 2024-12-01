Kejriwal Projecting Jobless Attacker As Criminal: Delhi BJP Chief Sachdeva

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday it is regrettable that former Chief and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is misinterpreting the sentiments of the young jobless man who threw water at him during a padyatra on the previous day.

Hitting out at the AAP leader for projecting the young man as a criminal, Sachdeva said the former CM failed to understand the sentiments of the bus marshal who lost his job due to administrative mistakes and negligence of the AAP government.

Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal had played with the lives of the poor in every Assembly election and failed to respect anyone's emotions.

He stated that Kejriwal himself admitted on Sunday that criminals, looters, and gangsters were roaming freely but it seemed he was talking about his own party MLAs involved in crimes, including murder convict Prakash Jarwal, Waqf Board plunderer Amanatullah Khan, and extortionist Naresh Balyan.

Sachdeva said Delhi residents are stunned that Kejriwal, who came to power promising political transformation, now stands alongside gangsters, looters, and criminals.

He said that despite hiring of prominent lawyers by AAP to defend Naresh Balyan, a court on Sunday sent him to police remand, underscoring the strength of the police case against him.

The Delhi BJP President said the party will meet the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday to submit additional evidence related to Balyan.