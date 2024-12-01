Maritime-Inspired Performances At Katara Dhow Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 14th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival featured a series of captivating performances celebrating Qatar's maritime heritage, drawing large crowds of festival-goers.

One of the standout performances was an operetta directed by Faisal Al-Tamimi, which was inspired by Qatar's maritime traditions. The show showcased scenes depicting the historical trade voyages and life at sea.

Festival-goers were immersed in dramatic reenactments of dhow crew preparations, with performances illustrating the work of captains and crew members as they readied the dhows for their journeys. Traditional songs and chants filled the air, evoking the spirit of Qatar's seafaring past as the crew prepared their boats, braided ropes, and gathered equipment.

Many folk troupes performed lively displays that took visitors back in time to life in the old Furjan (neighborhoods) and their deep connection to the sea. These performances featured traditional music, such as Al Fajari and Al Nahma, songs once sung by sailors during pearl diving expeditions.

The festival also showcased a variety of cultural and heritage displays, including traditional dhow-building workshops, craft stalls, and seafood dishes inspired by the rich flavors of Qatari and Gulf cuisine.