President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Fourth Anniversary Of Lachin's Liberation

12/1/2024 3:11:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev shared a post commemorating the fourth anniversary of Lachin's liberation from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

The post reads:“Our victory history-four years have passed since Lachin's liberation from Armenian occupation.”

MENAFN01122024000195011045ID1108942630


AzerNews

