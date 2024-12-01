President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Fourth Anniversary Of Lachin's Liberation
12/1/2024 3:11:57 AM
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post commemorating the fourth
anniversary of Lachin's liberation from Armenian occupation,
Azernews reports.
The post reads:“Our victory history-four years have passed
since Lachin's liberation from Armenian occupation.”
