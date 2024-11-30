Iceland Held General Election Amid Blizzard Warnings

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HELSINKI, Dec 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – Icelanders headed to the yesterday, for a general parliamentary election, with rising support for the Social Alliance, and a late surge for the Independence Party, led by outgoing Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson.

Polling stations closed by 10.00 p.m. local time, though blizzard conditions in the south-eastern and north-eastern regions could hinder voter turnout. Many areas remain impassable, but road administration teams are working to clear major routes.

A survey published Friday by Icelandic research company, Maskina, showed the Social Democrats leading with 21.2 percent support, while the Independence Party followed with 17.6 percent. The Liberal Reform Party held third place with 17.2 percent. All three parties have seen increased backing since the previous survey.

In Oct, Benediktsson called for the dissolution of parliament, after coalition disagreements over immigration and energy policies. Althingi, Iceland's 63-member parliament, requires a majority of at least 32 seats to form a government.– NNN-XINHUA